(CNN) — Earlier this month, scientists at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed that the climate event known as El Niño has officially emerged for the first time in more than four years, and it’s expected to be strong this time around.

The phenomenon generally has a wide-ranging impact on weather conditions for 9-12 months. But that’s not the only effects expected: Combined with climate change, El Niño this year could dent US economic growth, potentially impacting everything from food prices to the winter clothing sales.