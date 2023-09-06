Climate change is hurting Six Flags, SeaWorld and Disney World

An aerial drone view shows the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom theme park on February 24, 2021 in Vallejo, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Over the weekend, intense rain and flooding stranded more than 70,000 people at Burning Man in the Nevada desert. It’s the latest example of how extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change, impacted major North American attractions this summer.

The largest theme park companies — Six Flags (SIX), SeaWorld and Cedar Point-parent Cedar Fair — all were upended by extreme weather, including deadly flooding in the Northeast, record-breaking heat in the Southwest and California, and wildfires in Canada. Extreme heat in Florida also disrupted attendance at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando this summer.