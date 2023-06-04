Chuck Todd is stepping down from ‘Meet the Press’

Chuck Todd, the longtime host of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” is to step down from his role, he shared with the audience on June 4. Todd appears on Meet the Press in Washington, D.C. on April 2.

 William B. Plowman/NBC/Getty Images

Colleague Kristen Welker, who is a regular fill-in on the Sunday broadcast, will take over the role.