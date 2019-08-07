Fire, floods 'too much for us to overcome': Chocolaterian to close

Madison Police Department

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton sweets shop announced it will close this month.

The Chocolaterian Cafe said on its website that the store will be closing permanently on Aug. 18.

According to the cafe, "the fire and the 2 floods were too much for us to overcome."

The Chocolaterian opened in 2012. A fire broke out at the Atwood Avenue location on Feb. 25, 2018, causing significant damage. The Atwood Avenue cafe never reopened.

The Middleton location remained open serving tweets and sweets for more than a year and a half after the Atwood fire, but record-breaking flooding in the area caused multiple road closures and evacuations in August 2018, affecting the business, owners said.

"The fire and the 2 floods were too much for us to overcome," the owners said on the website. "It has been a privilege to serve the Madison and Middleton communities for the last 7 years."

Photo by Nicole Peaslee Chocolaterian

Photo by Nicole Peaslee Chocolaterian

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.