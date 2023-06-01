Hong Kong (CNN) — One of China’s top tech bankers, who went missing in February, has been in the custody of the country’s top anti-graft watchdog since his disappearance and has had his detention extended, according to a state media report.

The Economic Observer, a well regarded financial publication, reported that Bao Fan — founder and CEO of Hong Kong-listed China Renaissance, a boutique investment bank -— was taken away on February 7 by officials from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) in an investigation into suspected corporate bribery.