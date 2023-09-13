Hong Kong (CNN) — Wang Bin, the former chairman of one of China’s biggest life insurers, will spend the rest of his life in jail after a court found him guilty of corruption.

Wang, 64, was given a death sentence, suspended for two years, at the end of which he will serve a life sentence with no possibility of commutation or parole, according to a ruling posted Tuesday by an intermediate court in the city of Jinan, in China’s eastern Shandong province.