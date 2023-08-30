Chinese homebuilder Country Garden warns it could default after posting $7 billion loss

The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China, August 9. Country Garden is raising funds to avoid default.

 Aly Song/Reuters

Hong Kong/London (CNN) — Country Garden warned Wednesday that it could default on its vast debts as it reported a loss of 51.5 billion yuan ($7 billion) for the first six months of the year.

The company, which was China’s largest residential developer last year, said it had been caught off guard by the depth and persistence of the slump in the real estate market, particularly in smaller Chinese cities, and had failed to react fast enough.