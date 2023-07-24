Hong Kong (CNN) — In recent years, China’s box office has been dominated by homegrown movies often with a nationalist lean, such as patriotic war epics. But this weekend, a different type of film captured national attention – one that’s decidedly American and bubblegum pink.

“Barbie” has earned close to 86 million yuan (about $11.9 million) in China since its release on Friday, according to Chinese ticket selling platform Maoyan – putting it in third place in all movies nationwide.