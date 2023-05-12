China's carbon emissions will likely hit a new record in 2023 on the back of an economic rebound, but a rapid expansion in green energy will enable its emissions to peak soon, a global energy think tank said on Friday.

China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gas, saw its carbon dioxide emissions rise 4% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022, reaching more than 3 billion tonnes, according to a new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) for Carbon Brief. That's the highest first-quarter number on record.