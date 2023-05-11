Deflationary pressure in China is worsening as consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in two years, suggesting weakness in domestic demand and raising questions about the strength of the economic rebound.

The consumer price index rose by just 0.1% in April from a year ago, the lowest rate of inflation since February 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday. In March and February, it increased 0.7% and 1% respectively.