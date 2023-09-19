Hong Kong (CNN) — China wooed a number of top Western companies on Monday with renewed promises to open up its financial industry and create a more welcoming environment as Beijing tries to reverse a record low in foreign investment in the face of mounting economic challenges.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and head of the country’s foreign exchange regulator, chaired a symposium with representatives from foreign companies, including JP Morgan, Tesla (TSLA), HSBC (HSBC), Deutsche Bank (DB), BNP Paribas, Japan’s MUFG Bank, German chemical producer BASF, commodities trader Trafigura and Schneider Electric, according to a statement posted on the websites of the PBOC and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).