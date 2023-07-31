Hong Kong (CNN) — China unveiled a series of measures to boost domestic consumption Monday after more gloomy data about the health of the economy. But it stopped short of announcing a major package of new spending or tax cuts.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which measures activity in the manufacturing sector at mainly larger business and state-owned firms, came in at 49.3 in July, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.