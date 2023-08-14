China stops releasing youth unemployment data after it hit consecutive record highs

People select shoes in a shopping mall in Beijing on June 15.

 Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has suspended the release of monthly data on joblessness among young people, after the figure hit consecutive record highs in recent months amid a broader economic slump.

The news, which drew immediate backlash and ridicule on social media, was announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, when it released its regular batch of monthly economic indicators. Previously, the NBS unveiled urban unemployment rates for 16- to 24-year olds each month.