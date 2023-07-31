Hong Kong (CNN) — China is preparing to announce new stimulus for its stumbling economy after the vast factory sector contracted for a fourth straight month, and a gauge of activity in its services sector slipped to a seven month low.

The Chinese government is holding a press conference at 3 a.m. ET (3 p.m. local) in Beijing to discuss “measures to restore and expand consumption.” It will be attended by top economic officials and representatives of various ministries.