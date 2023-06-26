Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s Premier Li Qiang struck an upbeat tone about expansion in the world’s second largest economy on Tuesday, saying growth in the second quarter will be higher than it was in the first three months of the year.

“We are on track to achieve the annual growth target of ‘around 5%’ that we set earlier this year,” he told delegates at a World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

CNN’s Beijing bureau and Wayne Chang contributed reporting.