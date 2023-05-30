China’s factory production hits lowest level since the end of zero-Covid policy By Laura He, CNN May 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hong Kong (CNN) — Factory activity in China slumped to its weakest level since the country ended its zero-Covid policy in December, as its economic recovery continues to lose steam.The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 48.8 in May, down from 49.2 in April, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.It was the lowest level since December. Beijing scrapped most of its pandemic restrictions early that month, effectively ending its three-year-long zero-Covid policy.The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures sentiment in services and construction sectors, decreased to 54.5 in May from April’s 56.4, also the lowest level in four months.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man found dead at Richland Co. campsite under 'suspicious' circumstances Three men injured after fight in Fitchburg escalated into shooting No one injured after drive-by shooting in McFarland Authorities continue to investigate what led to train derailment at Devil's Lake Sediment build up in McFarland water channel raises concerns Latest News Man found dead at Richland Co. campsite under 'suspicious' circumstances Not guilty plea entered for man charged in Oregon Rotary Bike Trail sexual assault Man flees Monona officer on Beltline at more than 100 mph, police say Running van hit by bullets in SW Madison Friday evening, police say Man sentenced to 20 years in Club LaMark stabbing More News