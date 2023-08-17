China’s Evergrande files for bankruptcy

A picture taken on September 29, 2021 shows the headquarters building of Chinese developer Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China.

 Koki Kataoka/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

(CNN) — China’s Evergrande Group — once the country’s second-largest property developer — filed for bankruptcy in New York on Thursday.

The beleaguered firm borrowed heavily and defaulted on its debt in 2021, sparking a massive property crisis in China’s economy, which continues to feel the effects.