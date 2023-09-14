China’s economy shows signs of improvement but real estate is still a weak spot

Large machinery loads containers at the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) logistics Cooperation base in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, on September 14. Economic activity in China appeared to improve in August.

 CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Hong Kong (CNN) — Economic activity in China appeared to improve in August, with data released on Friday suggesting a downturn in growth may be stabilizing. But more bad news on real estate highlighted the challenges that still lie ahead.

Industrial production — which measures output from sectors such as manufacturing and mining — rose 4.5% in August from a year earlier, gaining from the 3.7% increase seen in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).