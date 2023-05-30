China’s economic recovery loses steam as factory production contracts further

Factory activity in China slumped to its weakest level since the country ended its zero-Covid policy in December, as its economic recovery continues to lose steam and pictured, a worker welds machine parts at a factory in Weifang, city in China's eastern Shandong province on July 31, 2020.

 AFP

Hong Kong (CNN) — Factory activity in China has slumped to its weakest level since the country ended its zero-Covid policy in December, as its economic recovery continues to lose steam.

Asian markets tumbled following the release of the May data, even as a tentative agreement brokered by US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the US debt ceiling cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday evening.