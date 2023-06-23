Hong Kong (CNN) — China has signed letter of intent to cooperate with many European corporate giants, as it attempts to mend relations damaged by Beijing’s perceived support for Moscow throughout the war in Ukraine.

The agreements were signed this week between China’s top economic planner and European manufacturing conglomerates, including Airbus (EADSF), BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen (VLKAF), Siemens (SIEGY), and BASF, according to statements from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

CNN’s Hanna Ziady contributed to reporting.