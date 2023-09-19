Hong Kong (CNN) — China will open up its financial industry and make its business environment more friendly for foreign businesses, the country’s central bank governor told a number of top Western companies on Monday, renewing Beijing’s efforts to lure overseas capital as economic challenges mount.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and head of the country’s foreign exchange regulator, chaired a symposium with representatives from foreign companies, including JP Morgan, Tesla (TSLA), HSBC (HSBC), Deutsche Bank (DB), BNP Paribas, Japan’s MFUG Bank, German chemical producer BASF, commodities trader Trafigura and Schneider Electric, according to a statement posted on the websites of the PBOC and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

CNN’s Michelle Toh contributed to reporting.