Hong Kong (CNN) — Chinese makers of electric vehicles have come out in force for this week’s IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, Germany.

About 50 companies — including heavyweight BYD and upstarts like Xpeng — have traveled to the city, according to China’s state media, about twice as many as the last time the event was held and the largest-ever Chinese delegation at any global car expo. And they were the talk of the town.