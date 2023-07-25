Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s top leadership has vowed to do more to support a “tortuous” economic recovery, which has lost steam after an initial burst of activity early in the year.

The assurances, made by the Communist Party’s 24-member Politburo — a top decision making body — boosted stocks in China-related companies on Tuesday. Shares in China’s property developers, currently mired in the industry’s worst slump on record, have soared in response.