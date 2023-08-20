Hong Kong (CNN) — China has surprised investors by deciding not to cut an important interest rate that influences mortgages, in a move that economists say will make it tough to revive confidence in the country’s troubled real estate sector which has dragged down prospects for the world’s second largest economy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept its five-year loan prime rate (LPR), which stands at 4.2%, on hold on Monday, while trimming its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.55% to 3.45%.