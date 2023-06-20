Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s central bank has cut its main benchmark lending rates for the first time in 10 months, in its latest effort to bolster growth as the world’s second largest economy falters.

The rate cuts come as Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, slash their forecasts for China’s economy. Goldman said on Sunday that the recovery sparked by the country’s post-Covid reopening appeared to have “fizzled out” in the second quarter as it downgraded its forecast for growth this year to 5.4% from 6%.