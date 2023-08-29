Hong Kong (CNN) — Hundreds of workers are slated to strike at two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia belonging to Chevron starting next week, after unions voted for work stoppages in an ongoing labor dispute.

Offshore Alliance, which represents the Australian Workers’ Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, said it had given the energy giant notice on Monday night of more than “20 types of industrial action, including numerous work bans and complete stoppages of work.”

Hilary Whiteman contributed to this report.