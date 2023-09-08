Chevron Australia workers begin strike, threatening global LNG supply

Chevron's Wheatstone LNG facility in Western Australia is one of two facing disruption.

 Chevron/Reuters

London (CNN) — Workers at Chevron’s liquified natural gas facilities in Australia have begun to walk off the job in a dispute that threatens as much as 7% of global supplies and could add to rising pressure on energy prices.

Talks aimed at resolving the dispute over pay and other issues ended Friday without agreement. The Australian Offshore Alliance described Chevron’s (CVX) bargaining performance as “the most inept effort of any employer the union has dealt with in the past 5 years and our members have had enough.”