New York (CNN) — Planning on squirting some ketchup on your hot dog at a barbecue this weekend? You may be seeing red.

A 32-ounce bottle of ketchup went from $4.08 on average the week of May 16, 2022, to $5.22 in the week of May 15, 2023, according to Datasembly, which measures weekly changes in grocery prices at over 150,000 US stores for its Grocery Price Index. That’s a jump of nearly 28%.