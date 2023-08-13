(CNN) — CBS News President and co-head Neeraj Khemlani, who has led the Tiffany Network’s news division and local TV stations for a little more than two years, abruptly announced Sunday that he would step down from his role.

“I have some news to share today, and I don’t want to bury the lede,” read a memo from Khemlani to staffers. “After an exhilarating run, and before the next season starts, I’ve decided to step back from my current role and start a new exciting chapter.”