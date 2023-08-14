CBS announces Wendy McMahon to lead news in wake of Neeraj Khemlani stepping down

Wendy McMahon, pictured here in March 2022, was named president and chief executive officer of CBS News, the network’s local TV stations, and CBS Media Ventures, the company announced on August 14 following the departure of Neeraj Khemlani as co-president of CBS News and stations.

 Michele Crowe/CBS/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Wendy McMahon was named president and chief executive officer of CBS News, the network’s local TV stations, and CBS Media Ventures, the company announced on Monday following the departure of Neeraj Khemlani as co-president of CBS News and stations.

McMahon’s role, a newly created position within the company structure, elevates her to lead CBS News’ entire broadcast and streaming operations, as well as 27 local US TV stations, 14 local news streaming channels and syndication programming across the company’s various media ventures. She will also oversee content licensing to TV stations and the division’s national advertising sales business.