Hong Kong (CNN) — Cathay Pacific Airways said Tuesday it had fired three cabin crew members after a passenger complained of discrimination on a flight from mainland China, an incident that angered Hong Kong officials and underscored the pressure on the city’s flag carrier to please Beijing.

An audio clip of the incident went viral this week, in which a crew member appears to refuse a passenger’s request for a blanket and mocks the traveler’s lack of English.

