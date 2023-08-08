New York (CNN) — Casino owner PENN Entertainment has dropped Barstool, the sports website, agreeing to a $2 billion dollar deal with ESPN to create ESPN Bet.

The online Barstool Sportsbook will be rebranded as ESPN Bet in the fall, PENN said in a statement Tuesday. It secured exclusive rights to the ESPN Bet trademark for 10 years, with an option to be extended for another 10. ESPN’s talent will promote the betting service.