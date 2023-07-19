New York (CNN) — Shares of Carvana, the online used-car seller known for its tall, glass car-vending machines, surged by more than 30% in early trading Wednesday after the company reached a debt restructuring agreement.

The Phoenix-based company will reduce its outstanding debt by more than $1.2 billion, according to a release. Specifically, the agreement made with noteholders means it’s eliminating more than 80% of Carvana’s 2025 and 2027 “unsecured note maturities and lower required cash interest expense by over $430 million per year for the next two years,” it said.