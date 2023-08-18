(CNN) — Some things just don’t belong at the bottom of the ocean. And according to the Santa Barbara County, California, district attorney’s office, that includes unpermitted crates of wine.

Agencies in Santa Barbara County destroyed 2,000 bottles of wine that were sold by the company Ocean Fathoms, the office of the county’s district attorney announced last week. Starting in 2017, the company was sinking crates full of bottles without obtaining a proper permit from the California Coastal Commission and US Army Corps of Engineers.