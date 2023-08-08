Burger King hopes this change will reignite America’s love for the Whopper

New York (CNN) — Burger King’s sales have grown as it works to turn around its business. But it still has a problem: Not enough customers.

In the second quarter ending on June 30, sales at Burger King’s US restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 8.3% year over year. Globally, including in the US, sales at Burger King restaurants open at least a year grew 10.2%.