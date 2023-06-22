New York (CNN) — Bud Light is trying to revive its slumping brand with a new marketing campaign aimed at – appropriately – overcoming adversity.

The struggling beer brand unveiled a new ad following its Dylan Mulvaney controversy: The transgender influencer posed with a custom can of Bud Light, and right-wing media and anti-trans commenters on social media unleashed a fury of negative and hateful attention on the brand. The company’s lackluster response also angered LGBTQ+ advocates.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.