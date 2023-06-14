Bud Light loses its title as America’s top-selling beer

Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light sales in May.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — America’s top-selling beer is no longer American.

Modelo Especial, the Mexican lager brewed near Mexico City by Constellation Brands, became the top-selling beer in May, overthrowing Bud Light from the top spot it has held for more than two decades. The fall from the top further highlighted how much trouble the Anheuser-Busch brand is in following transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s Instagram post showing off a customized Bud Light can.