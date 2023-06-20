Bud Light is ‘coming back’ but controversy is a ‘wake-up call,’ Anheuser-Busch exec says

New York (CNN) — Anheuser-Busch InBev’s top marketing executive is speaking out following a monthslong boycott of Bud Light that has cost the brand its title as America’s top-selling beer.

“When things get divisive and controversial so easily, I think it’s an important wake-up call to all of us marketers to be very humble,” said Marcel Marcondes, Anheuser-Busch’s global chief marketing officer, at a conference on Monday.