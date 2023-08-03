Hong Kong (CNN) — The world’s largest brewer is counting the costs of being swept into a controversy over Bud Light in the United States.

AB InBev said Thursday that US revenue fell 10% in the second quarter as sales of its top brand slumped. Sales to US retailers declined by 14%, under-performing the wider beer industry, primarily due to the decline in the volume of Bud Light it sold, the company said in a statement.