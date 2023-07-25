British billionaire Joe Lewis indicted on insider trading charges

Joe Lewis in the stands during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, on Saturday June 1, 2019. Lewis was indicted on insider trading charges by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the office announced July 25.

 Mike Egerton/Press Association/AP

(CNN) — British billionaire and owner of the Tottenham Hotspur football club Joe Lewis was indicted on insider trading charges by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the office announced Tuesday.

In a video posted to social media, US Attorney Damian Williams accused Lewis of orchestrating a “brazen insider trading scheme” between 2013 and 2021, passing confidential trading tips to his “romantic partners, his personal assistants, his private pilots, and his friends,” helping them make millions of dollars.