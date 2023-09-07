London (CNN) — British American Tobacco has struck an agreement to sell its businesses in Russia and Belarus, the company announced Thursday, more than 18 months after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine sparked a mass exodus of Western firms from Russia.

BAT (BTI) said in a statement that it had entered into a formal sales agreement with a consortium led by members of the management team of its Russian operations. It expects the deal to complete within the next month, it added.