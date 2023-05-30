Britain is getting so desperate to tame inflation it’s talking about food price caps

A shopper browses fruit and vegetables at an indoor market in Sheffield, UK, on Friday, May 19, 2023.

 Dominic Lipinski/Bloomberg/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Brits woke up to yet more grim news on inflation Tuesday, with new data showing prices in UK stores are rising at a record pace. It’s the latest sign of a seemingly intractable cost-of-living crisis that has Prime Minster Rishi Sunak considering drastic measures, including price controls, to keep inflation in check.

The cost of store items, known as shop price inflation, rose 9% through the year to May, a fresh high for an index that dates back to 2005, according to the British Retail Consortium. Food inflation dipped slightly to 15.4% in May, but that’s still the second-highest rate on record.