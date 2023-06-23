Britain is facing a mortgage crisis. There are no easy answers

Matt Hammerstein, David Duffy and Debbie Crosby, of Barclays, Virgin Money and Nationwide respectively, arrive for a meeting with finance minister Jeremy Hunt on June 23, 2023.

 James Manning/PA Images/Getty Images

London (CNN) — The UK government and the country’s biggest banks met Friday in a bid to defuse a looming mortgage crisis that threatens hardship for millions and represents a huge political headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The lenders — which account for more than three-quarters of the UK mortgage market — have agreed, among other measures, to give borrowers who default on their mortgages a 12-month grace period before repossessing their homes, the UK Treasury announced.