New Delhi (CNN) — A Bollywood film has been accused of trivializing the murder of millions during the Holocaust with flippant dialogue and a storyline that uses the Nazi’s death camps as a metaphor for relationship woes, prompting a prominent Jewish rights group to call for its removal from streaming platforms.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) on Tuesday urged Amazon Prime to take down “Bawaal” from its platform because of the “outlandish abuse of the Nazi Holocaust as a plot device.”