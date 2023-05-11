Bob Iger to Ron DeSantis: Does Florida want our jobs and taxes or not?

Disney CEO Bob Iger said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' attacks on the company threaten its plans for $17 billion of investment and 13,000 new jobs at Disney World over the next 10 years.

In comments Wednesday during a call with investors, Iger defended Disney as Florida attempts to wrest control of powers granted to a special taxing district overseeing Disney World's zoning decisions. Disney and Florida are locked in a legal battle.