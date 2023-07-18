(CNN) — Bob Iger is seeking to reassure an anxious arm of Disney’s business.

In an off-site meeting on Tuesday, the Disney chief executive spoke to senior leaders of the company’s television businesses, CNN has learned. The meeting came just days after Iger made decidedly candid remarks to CNBC’s David Faber in which he said Disney’s linear business “may not be core” to the entertainment giant — a comment that immediately sent shockwaves through the industry.