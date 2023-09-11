BMW will invest $750 million to keep making the Mini in Oxford

London (CNN) — BMW announced Monday that it would invest £600 million ($750 million) in building two new electric versions of the Mini in the United Kingdom.

Production of the three-door Mini Cooper and the Mini Aceman, a compact crossover, is due to begin at BMW’s factories in Oxford and Swindon in 2026, the company said in a statement, as the sites gear up to make only electric vehicles from the end of the decade.