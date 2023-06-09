New York (CNN) — Blue Apron (APRN), the home meal kit delivery service, paid off its debts and plans to streamline its business with job cuts, restructuring and a sale of assets to fellow meal company FreshRealm.

The crowded meal-kit business has suffered post-pandemic, so Wall Street reacted enthusiastically to the retool. Shares were up about 72% in late afternoon trading Friday to more than $9 – although the climb came a day after an announced one-for-12 reverse stock split sent Blue Apron shares into the red Thursday.