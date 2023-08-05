(CNN) — What are some of the most packed movie screenings at the Maya Cinemas Fresno 16 in Fresno, California, these days? “Oppenheimer?” The multiplex’s dozen daily showings of “Barbie?” Actually, it’s the matinees of both.

In the early afternoons, when temperatures in central California have been circling triple-digits, people start heading into the theaters, said assistant manager Hope Torres. The heat is boosting attendance, she said — and the uptick started even before those blockbuster films opened. Maya Cinemas Fresno 16 keeps the thermostat at 68-70 degrees Fahrenheit, stocks up on frozen drinks and “when people come into the theater, they comment on how nice the air conditioning feels,” Torres said.

Anna Cooban and Eva Rothenberg contributed to this story