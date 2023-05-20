(CNN) — The low-slung car shook as I sped down a gravel-strewn rutted trail through the California desert, the vicious sound of its 10-cylinder engine, just behind my head, blasting in my ears. I was driving a $380,000 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, and I couldn’t help laughing out loud.

I reached 40 miles an hour at most but, on a road like this, in a place like this, 40 felt like racing. I dodged tufts of vegetation reaching out from the sides of a trail usually traversed by pickup trucks. Lamborghini also makes an SUV, the Urus, in which all of this might have felt almost normal. This was absolutely not normal. Some of the larger bushes I passed were taller than the roof of the wedge-shaped car.